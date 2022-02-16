This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 64,593 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,618 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,227 infections in Franklin County, or 18,187 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 277 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

