This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,044,550 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,708 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 126,902 infections in Norfolk County, or 18,174 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 309 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, compared to 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).