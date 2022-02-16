ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIku500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 206,186 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,186 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,224 infections in Yates County, or 12,891 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 148 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 195 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yates County, NY 12,891 3,224 148 37
2 Ontario County, NY 17,408 19,057 153 168
3 Livingston County, NY 17,643 11,275 166 106
4 Wayne County, NY 18,239 16,571 178 162
5 Monroe County, NY 19,834 147,612 203 1,510
6 Orleans County, NY 20,515 8,447 265 109

