This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 300,054 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,745 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Orleans-Metairie, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 81,619 infections in Orleans Parish, or 20,947 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 276 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, below the 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

