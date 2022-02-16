ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIi8d00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 422,899 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,140 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,342 infections in Carroll County, or 12,143 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 227 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 12,143 20,342 227 381
2 Howard County, MD 13,161 41,499 111 351
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 13,782 6,802 215 106
4 Harford County, MD 14,551 36,527 219 549
5 Anne Arundel County, MD 15,060 85,493 178 1,012
6 Baltimore County, MD 15,245 126,169 284 2,348
7 Baltimore City, MD 17,255 106,067 274 1,686

Comments / 0

 

