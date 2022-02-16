ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIhFu00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 189,540 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,805 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,414 infections in Perry County, or 23,387 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 291 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, above the 261 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Perry County, AR 23,387 2,414 291 30
2 Grant County, AR 23,493 4,249 304 55
3 Saline County, AR 25,240 29,786 242 286
4 Pulaski County, AR 25,378 99,852 269 1,060
5 Lonoke County, AR 26,625 19,225 289 209
6 Faulkner County, AR 27,786 34,014 224 274

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
