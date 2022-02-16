This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 139,693 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,305 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,004 infections in Dade County, or 18,512 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 166 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 285 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).