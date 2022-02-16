ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mountain Retreat in Romania and Modular Housing Units in Australia: 11 Unbuilt Projects by Established Firms

Cover picture for the articleA Mountain Retreat in Romania and Modular Housing Units in Australia: 11 Unbuilt Projects by Established Firms. This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights projects submitted by established firms. From river-side commercial centers to mixed-use towers, this article explores commercial and residential functions designed by global architecture offices that...

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
yankodesign.com

Off-grid treehouse style villas make up this eco-resort that takes inspiration from Mobula Rays

Playa Viva is an ecoresort in Juluchuca, Mexico made up of off-grid treehouse-style villas with roofs shaped like the wings of Mobula Rays. The beauty of biophilic architecture is that nature provides the blueprint. In environments with dense foliage and rough terrain, integrating the natural landscape into the lay of the building helps define the floor plan’s parameters and the building’s structural shape. Immersing guests in nature, biophilic architecture artfully dissolves the barrier between the outdoors and interior spaces. Atelier Nomadic, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm that specializes in biophilic architecture, designed Playa Viva, an eco-resort village of treehouse-style villas that plants guests right on the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Juluchuca, Mexico.
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
The Staten Island Advance

Quirky upstate NY hotel rated among top 25 hotels in the US by Tripadvisor

An upstate New York hotel with themed cottages and motel rooms worthy of a movie set has been rated among the best hotels in the United States. The Roxbury and its two properties in the Catskills have earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 25 hotels in the nation. The hotel/motel and its themed rooms were recognized in the latest Traveler’s Choice awards as being among the “best of the best” and the website’s highest-rated stays.
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
mansionglobal.com

Architectural Gem Channels All the Carefree Wackiness of Venice Beach, California

A wacky house in Venice Beach, California, with surfer vibes and an architectural pedigree is set to hit the market Wednesday for $3.49 million. Known as the Caplin House, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom residence with a curved, freeform exterior was completed in 1979—architect Frederick Fisher’s first independent project. It boasts a mix of wood and metal throughout, as well as integrated indoor and outdoor living, according to the listing with Billy Rose and Natasha Sizlo of The Agency.
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
BBC

North Korea: Missile programme funded through stolen crypto, UN report says

North Korean cyber-attacks have stolen millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to fund the country's missile programmes, a UN report briefed to media says. Between 2020 and mid-2021 cyber-attackers stole more than $50m (£37m) of digital assets, investigators found. Such attacks are an "important revenue source" for Pyongyang's nuclear...
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
