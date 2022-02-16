Word of the Week

I myself am gracefully right-handed, but I have lived my life among a throng of the wrong-handed. I’ve learned to not tell the driver which way to turn at the next corner, but to conspicuously point in the desired direction. I’ve learned to describe the location of an object in the refrigerator or on a shelf not as on the right or on the left, but as toward or away from the street, toward this neighbor or toward that neighbor. I’ve heard that the left-handed have more serious car wrecks because, when their attention wanders, the left-handed drift into the oncoming traffic rather than off the road. I wonder if the same is true for the right-handed in Britain?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO