I hope the time comes when I don’t need to pass on information about unsubstantiated COVID health care claims – but we’re not there yet. The FTC has just sent cease and desist letters to 25 companies claiming their products can treat COVID and/or exploiting it to get people who have lost income to become multi-level marketing (MLM) distributors of the company’s products. This latest batch of letters brings the total the FTC has sent since the pandemic began to 430.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO