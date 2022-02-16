The Table Game

Roaming around the world in style is important in MMORPGs, and Lost Ark is no different. The world of Arkesia is vast, and you'll need to get from one place to another quickly to complete quests, gather crafting materials, and find collectables. That's where mounts come in. Unfortunately, new mounts aren't something you'll come across too often in your Lost Ark adventure. While all players receive a standard horse in the game's opening moments, you can make it all the way to the endgame without having ever acquired something more exotic. New mounts are available to buy for real world cash as DLC, but if you're strictly trying to go the free-to-play route, your options are more limited. The good news is that there is a mount earnable for free without too much effort, if you know where to look. Better yet, it even comes equipped with a skill that will increase your speed for a limited time, making it more than just a visual upgrade. Here's how to unlock the Grey Stripe Raptor Mount in Lost Ark.

