Video Games

The Table Game

Tips and Tricks to Master Online Casino Table Games

No one can deny that time should be effectively employed during holidays and extended vacations, and the ways of doing so vary from one person to another. Some people would learn a new language, prepare a tasty but time-consuming meal, exercise, and build a solid and healthy body, while others would enjoy online gambling. Many individuals and groups worldwide like to play various games in online casinos, specifically table games.
GAMBLING
Mr Maker 3D Level Editor

VIDEO GAMES
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Launch Trailer - All The Hints, Tidbits, And Secrets We Spotted

We're officially one week away from Destiny 2's next expansion, The Witch Queen. Bungie has dropped one final look at what's to come with a Witch Queen launch trailer, which provides just a few more details about the expansion's story and gameplay. There's more of the big cinematics of the expansion than we've yet seen, some more potential clues about where the story is going, and maybe a new weapon or two.
VIDEO GAMES
Best Nintendo Switch Switch Games In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely massive library filled with great games, including a stable of first-party exclusives and robust third-party support. The library has only grown in quality in 2021, which can make it hard to decide which games are worth your time and money. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games--titles that we believe are essential for every Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch's library became even more impressive in 2021 thanks to a wide variety of new exclusives. And 2022 looks to be one of the biggest years for the console yet, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Advance Wars, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the Breath of the Wild sequel (hopefully) on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Wants To Know If You've Been Cheating

Only a few more days remain until Destiny 2's new expansion The Witch Queen launches, and ahead of Savathun's arrival, developer Bungie wants to find out if you've been cheating in the game. If you have been playing Destiny 2 with a few unfair advantages--or you know of someone who...
VIDEO GAMES
Tango Gameworks Announces Japan-Only Mobile Game Hero Dice

Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda-owned studio behind The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo, have unveiled its latest project: a four-player mobile board game/action hybrid game called Hero Dice. Hero Dice is a Japanese exclusive turn-based game that uses dice and other board game features in a hero-battling action game....
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
The 3DS And Wii U Games You Should Buy Before Their eShops Shut Down

Going back to the advent of digital games, a common concern among some fans has been that their online stores could one day shut down, causing you to lose access to your purchases. While that specific scenario has yet to become commonplace, we have repeatedly seen companies shutter storefronts themselves--still allowing you to download and play your purchased games, but not allowing you to buy any others. That will, unfortunately, be the case once again with the 3DS and Wii U eShops in 2023, as Nintendo has announced plans to close them both.
VIDEO GAMES
Lost Ark Mount: How To Get The Free Grey Stripe Raptor

Roaming around the world in style is important in MMORPGs, and Lost Ark is no different. The world of Arkesia is vast, and you'll need to get from one place to another quickly to complete quests, gather crafting materials, and find collectables. That's where mounts come in. Unfortunately, new mounts aren't something you'll come across too often in your Lost Ark adventure. While all players receive a standard horse in the game's opening moments, you can make it all the way to the endgame without having ever acquired something more exotic. New mounts are available to buy for real world cash as DLC, but if you're strictly trying to go the free-to-play route, your options are more limited. The good news is that there is a mount earnable for free without too much effort, if you know where to look. Better yet, it even comes equipped with a skill that will increase your speed for a limited time, making it more than just a visual upgrade. Here's how to unlock the Grey Stripe Raptor Mount in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
Horizon Forbidden West Cauldrons Guide: Locations And Machine Overrides

Some of the best side activities you can embark upon in Horizon Forbidden West are the Cauldrons. These techno-heavy, dungeon-like bases are the factories that create the deadly robot animals that populate the Horizon games. If you can get into one and find its core, however, you can unlock the opportunity to hack those machines, temporarily turning them into allies in battle, or even mounts you can ride around the game world to get to places more quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
Pick The Lock

TECHNOLOGY
Best Xbox Racing Games In 2022

The best Xbox racing games are almost as varied as the fast cars you drive in them. Want to cruise around a gorgeously rendered take on Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 has you covered. Eager to simulate the racing thrills of regulated sport? F1 2021 and MotoGP 21 have dials to fiddle with and switches to flick. Want a bright and shiny take on an arcade classic? Burnout Paradise Remastered and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered are for you. Or maybe you just want to be an anthropomorphic mascot hurling blunt objects at friends and enemies alike? Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brings the wumpa while Sonic Team Racing scarfs down a chili dog.
VIDEO GAMES
Genshin Impact Version 2.5 Patch Notes: Yae Miko Storms Into Battle

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is now live, and the new patch adds a new hero that can supercharge your roster. Yae Miko, a Catalyst user of the Electro vision, joins the game as the latest playable hero. This new character is a fast fighter, with her Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura skill allowing her to zip around the battlefield, leaving behind up to three elemental spirits that can inflict Electro damage on enemies who approach them.
VIDEO GAMES
Free Horizon Forbidden West Costumes Now Available in Sackboy: A Big Adventure

In celebration of the release of Horizon Forbidden West, two new costumes have been added to Sackboy: A Big Adventure for free. Continuing the trend of Sackboy getting costumes based on the biggest PlayStation Studio's releases, two new costumes are available to download. There is an Aloy costume, featuring her default costume and her iconic bow. There is also a Sylens costume available for download as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Where Is Xur Today? (Feb. 18-22) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

This is it: Destiny 2's final visit from Xur before the launch of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22. A whole lot of changes are coming with the updates launching Tuesday, so you're going to want to take advantage of this last visit from the Agent of the Nine to grab new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor to get ready for the new content. Here's where you can find him and everything he's selling.
VIDEO GAMES
Crunchyroll Now Available On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is getting another streaming app, and this one all about anime. Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned Anime streaming platform, is now available on the Nintendo eShop. Announced in a blog post, Crunchyroll offers a wide collection of anime for people to stream, both docked and handheld. Members at the...
VIDEO GAMES

