Update on the latest sports

Florida State, which snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory at home over Clemson earlier this week, hits the road for a Saturday 6 p.m. tip-off against No. 5/9 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. It marks the second game of the season between the Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) and Blue Devils (22-4, 10-3 ACC). FSU won 79-78 in overtime on January 18th in Tallahassee. Saturday's rematch will be shown on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen and Debbie Antonelli on the call. A stream is available here. It can be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford on the call. An audio steam is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO