Update on the latest sports

 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is off to a good start to Wednesday’s Olympic schedule at Beijing. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation mid-air and seemed to float in...

Pregame Notes: FSU Basketball at Duke on Saturday evening

Florida State, which snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory at home over Clemson earlier this week, hits the road for a Saturday 6 p.m. tip-off against No. 5/9 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. It marks the second game of the season between the Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) and Blue Devils (22-4, 10-3 ACC). FSU won 79-78 in overtime on January 18th in Tallahassee. Saturday's rematch will be shown on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen and Debbie Antonelli on the call. A stream is available here. It can be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford on the call. An audio steam is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:
Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
Notre Dame With Pivotal Road Win Over Georgia Tech 72-66

ATLANTA – It was circled on Notre Dame’s calendar as a pivotal game between two teams vying for the coveted double-bye spots in the ACC Tournament. In the end, it was the No. 19/20 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team (20-6, 11-4) who gutted out a tough 72-66 overtime road win at No. 16/18 Georgia Tech (19-7, 10-5) Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion.
UNC women take down Louisville 66-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24 North Carolina survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65. Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels, who ended an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion.
NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
2022 ACC Baseball Preview

Fans of Major League Baseball might be waiting a long time to hear those words this spring but fans of college baseball get to start enjoying their game today as it is opening day across the country. Notre Dame is coming off of an incredibly exciting 2021 season that saw...
UNC Hosts Pitt: Gameday Live Blog

North Carolina will look to tighten its grip on a double-bye in the ACC Tournament with its third straight win on Wednesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels host Pitt in an 8:00 game. UNC enters play tied for third place in the conference at 18-7, 10-4, although...
From Damascus To Super Bowl Champion, Rams RB Jake Funk Is Living The Dream

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From Damascus High School to Super Bowl Champion, Jake Funk is living the dream. WJZ’s Rick Ritter had the chance to catch up with the Los Angeles Rams Rookie Running Back just hours after confetti fell at SoFi Stadium and the Rams were hoisting the Lombardi trophy. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a title that I dreamt of since I was a kid” Funk told Ritter. “Words can’t describe it. The feeling we got on the field when we won was unbelievable. To be honest, it didn’t even hit me that we were playing in the Super Bowl...
