Aruba 6100 SNMP OIDs for VLANs / inserted SFP modules

Devicemeister releases StepicVST VST / AU plug-in 15/02/22. Devicemeister has released the StepicVST step and modulation sequencer. Here's their description of it... StepicVST isn't just a powerful and versatile polyphonic step sequencer. 8 additional and fully integrated modulation sequencers make it a true sound shaping tool. Use them to automate any parameter (e.g. Filter Cutoff, Wavetable Position, Effect Amount) of your favorite synthesizers or effect devices. With its support for MIDI CC, Stepic offers you parameter control for both software plug-ins and hardware devices.
