Technology

Aruba 6100 SNMP OIDs for VLANs / inserted SFP modules

By GerhardG
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

I am searching for the proper SNMP OID which I can query...

Photonics.com

UV Laser Modules

The 375-nm UV Photon laser modules from ProPhotonix Ltd. are available in power levels up to 70 mW and well-suited to UV curing applications that require fast curing from a very focused UV light. The shorter wavelength allows the use of resins which are not as light-sensitive, reducing waste and...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

CPLD firmware update for SY 660?

I note that there is a new version ( 0x0F ) of Complex Programmable Logic Device firmware released for Synergy SY 480 Gen10 and Synergy SY 48- Gen10 Plus (Note there is different file for each!) in .fwpkg format on the Support Site, BUT I am unable to find any similar new releases for SY 660 Gen 10 or the SY 660 Gen10 Plus .
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

How to insert an Image in Microsoft Excel and Excel Online

There could be times when you might want to insert an image in an Excel spreadsheet. If so, you could follow this step-by-step guide to add or insert images in Microsoft Excel and Excel Online. Whether you want to insert an image from your computer or online sources, you can do both while using either version.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HP MSA 2040 Connectivity failure

I have an up-to-date MSA 2040 SAS array and a DL380 GEN9 server with an HP H241 Smart HBA card. Card HBA Drivers : 106.26.0.64(B) On the server side, with the SSACLI with command "controller all show config detail" i can see my HBA card with the two cables connected (I have the cable ID, the length and the smart part).
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Ubuntu 18.04LTS / DL20 GEN10 / help reduce fan speed and noise

Ubuntu 18.04LTS / DL20 GEN10 / help reduce fan speed and noise. I installed Ubuntu18.04LTS using AHCI mode on DL20Gen10. However, there was a problem that the fan speed was fixed at 36% or higher. I need help reduce the fan speed and noise. Tags:. 0 Kudos. 3 REPLIES. Query:...
COMPUTERS
texasguardian.com

How to Track Mobile Phone Messages and Calls?

Monitoring can be straightforward, depending on your approach. If you like to monitor a phone without any password or access, there are specific things you can do that might allow you to learn a bit about how to track mobile phone messages. So, do you think your kid is having...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How Can You See What Devices Are Connected to Your Wifi Network

Is your internet connection slower than usual? It can happen because several people might have access to your wireless network. So, if you have some nosy neighbors and suspect them of stealing your Wi-Fi network, then this article is here to help you find out!. We will cover some easy...
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Best mesh Wi-Fi router systems 2022

Best mesh Wi-Fi router systems Windows Central 2022. Covering your home with reliable internet access can be tricky, and that's where mesh W-Fi comes in to solve the problem. With multiple access points, every room can connect to full-speed internet and avoid dreaded signal dead spots. Our collection of the best mesh Wi-Fi router systems rounds up a variety of units within a series of budget options, so let's get connected.
TECHNOLOGY
uticaphoenix.net

What’s the Best Wi-Fi Encryption to Use in 2022?

Wi-Fi encryption standards change over time as new ones are developed and older ones become insecure and obsolete. Here’s a look at the best encryption you should be using to secure your Wi-Fi router in 2022. The Best Wi-Fi Encryption is WPA3. As of February 2022, the best Wi-Fi...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HPE Primera - setting HA-Magazine

We have just implemented HPE Primera storage. By default it has configured itself as HA-Cage. Is itpossible to change it to HA-Magazine?. In Primera, the default HA level is 'Cage'. You can change it to 'Magazine' from SSMC. (If your Primera is not added to SSMC yet, please add it)
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HP 5500 El IRF Stack

I recently acquired two HP 5500 El switches for my lab environment and would like to stack them. I have learnt that there are no dedicated stack ports for these switches and that I need a stack module and CX4 cables to stack them. How many CX4 cables do I...
TECHNOLOGY
Sonic State

Step And Modulation Sequencer For Your DAW

Devicemeister releases StepicVST VST / AU plug-in 15/02/22. Devicemeister has released the StepicVST step and modulation sequencer. Here's their description of it... StepicVST isn't just a powerful and versatile polyphonic step sequencer. 8 additional and fully integrated modulation sequencers make it a true sound shaping tool. Use them to automate any parameter (e.g. Filter Cutoff, Wavetable Position, Effect Amount) of your favorite synthesizers or effect devices. With its support for MIDI CC, Stepic offers you parameter control for both software plug-ins and hardware devices.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Using Heat-Set Threaded Inserts in 3D Printing

I’ve written in my weekly tips newsletter about the wonders of heat-set threaded inserts for 3D printing. Basically, instead of tapping the plastic of your print to accept hardware, you heat up a threaded brass insert and sink it into your part. In this Clough42 video, James shows how...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Inserting new drives into a HPE Apollo R2800 - not detected

Inserting new drives into a HPE Apollo R2800 - not detected. We have a HPE R2800 four nodes - with default drive slot mapping - six drives slots per node. When I insert a new drive the server is not detecting the new drive. Tried different slots and two different servers - no go. The drive is OK as I inserted it into a DL360 G10 and it was fine.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

All 3 iSCSI volumes on MSA 2060 suddenly RAW and unreadable

So I encountered a disasterous volume corruption problem yesterday with our new HPE MSA 2060 that I was just starting to roll out and I'm hoping someone might know why it might have happened and whether it can be prevented or recovered from in future. Summary:. One of our iSCSI...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Everything you need to know about Aruba switching for storage fabrics

Learn about the benefits Aruba CX 8325 switches and storage fabrics bring to today’s mission-critical storage environments requiring greater consistency, predictability, and performance to keep pace with growing business demands. Faster and efficient connectivity matters in data centers. Today, increasing demands being placed on storage networks are coming from...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

any info about system board leds in bl460 G6

One of our vintage - but still working perfectly - BL460 G6 servers display an amber LED that is on the system board and visible through the ventilation slits looking from the front. Anybody knows what the function of these 5 or 6 LEDs is. I cannot find any documentation.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

ML30 Gen10 Loud Fans after installing M.2 SSD

After I installed a non-HP M.2 SSD, the CPU and rear fans were locked at 100% because HP doesn't like you not spending hundreds of dollars on their storage. I purchased a Samsung - 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 SSD for $70 instead of the $400+ for the HP approved part.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Updating CPLD via Powershell

I'm currently trying to update the CPLD on a list of Synergy-Servers via powershell, using both the oneview- and the ilo-cmdlets. My query is the following: Update-HPEiLOFirmware -Connection <connection> -Location <location> -confirm:$false. Connection to the iLO is possible, but the update-query always fails at the same point. I've tried to...
SOFTWARE

