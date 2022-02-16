ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Adler Group chairman has not yet had contact with KPMG

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) – The new chairman of Adler Group said on Wednesday he has had no...

Reuters

Germany's BaFin probes Adler Group's financial reports

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin is examining the financial reports of Adler Group (ADJ.DE), one of Germany's biggest landlords, a spokesperson for BaFin said on Thursday. The spokesperson, confirming a report that first appeared in Handelsblatt, declined to elaborate further. The accounting investigation follows allegations made...
ECONOMY
Crain's Chicago Business

Embattled Exicure sees chairman, new CEO leave

Chicago biotech company Exicure announced a number of leadership changes Friday, including the resignation of its chairman; Horizon Therapeutics' Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P. Walbert; and the departure of the CEO Exicure named less than two months ago amid allegations of falsified data and a wholesale restructuring.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Maersk Board Nominates Family Heir as New Chairman

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A.P. Moller-Maersk's board said on Tuesday it has nominated family heir Robert Maersk Uggla to be its next chairman as part of a generational handover at the Danish shipping company. Current chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe and vice chair Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla, Robert Maersk Uggla's mother, are not...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - NatWest (NWG.L) Chief Executive Alison Rose wants to keep slashing expenses. Many of her fellow bank bosses don’t. She’s right. The 26 billion pound UK lender on Friday unveiled new financial targets. Rose wants to reduce costs by 3% this year and next to ensure a return on tangible equity (ROTE) “comfortably above” 10%. Compare that with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Nordea (NDAFI.HE). Their business plans project expenses growing at 1.5% a year. Standard Chartered’s (STAN.L) cost base could swell by 4%.
BUSINESS
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

This French Carrier Offers To Acquire Vodafone's Italian Unit

Iliad SA, the French carrier backed by telecom billionaire Xavier Niel, offered to acquire Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Italian unit, Bloomberg reports. The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed. Vodafone is currently looking for merger opportunities in the U.K., Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Iliad is also looking to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Billionaire Andrew Forrest Launches Criminal Action Against Facebook

Self-made billionaire Andrew Forrest is the founder of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), which is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world. Forrest, who once served as the company’s CEO, now serves as its chairman and remains a large shareholder. Although Forrest is best known for spending his time focusing on FMG and being “Australia’s biggest philanthropist,” he has had to shift his focus to Facebook’s recklessness.
ECONOMY
Grist

UK to plug its fracking wells

It’s Monday, February 14, and the U.K. is plugging its only two fracking wells. The British fracking industry suffered a symbolic blow last week when U.K. regulators ordered the country’s only shale gas wells to be permanently sealed with concrete. Cuadrilla Resources must plug its two shale gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

As Start Of Year 3 Of Covid Approaches, Media And Entertainment Companies Fine-Tune Return-To-Work Plans

Click here to read the full article. As the surge of Covid infections in December and January due to the Omicron variant continues to recede, media and entertainment companies are starting to update their return-to-office plans. Major talent agency WME reopened its U.S. offices in LA, New York and Nashville and welcomed workers back. Other agencies tell Deadline their plans are still to be determined, but it’s an active conversation. (Production, of course, has its own set of considerations and safety protocols, which were just extended through April 30.) Media companies are taking various approaches, though many have committed to resuming traditional...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel fasteners

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on imports of steel fasteners from China on the basis that they are being sold at artificially low prices, the EU official journal said on Thursday. Tariffs of between 22.1% and 86.5% will apply from Friday on Chinese imports of the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Worst of rising food prices ‘yet to come’, Tesco chairman warns

The worst of rising food prices is “yet to come” ahead of a potential 5% increase in spring, the chairman of Tesco has said.It comes amid the cost of living crisis, which will result from surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.John Allan said food prices at the supermarket chain grew by only 1% in the last quarter but could rise by 5% in the coming months.He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Food is a relatively small part of household spending, it’s only about 9%, that figure has halved in the last half century.“But of course,...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Vector Group: Not Quite A Value Yet

VGR recently spun off its real estate side of the company. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) by all accounts is a value opportunity that has recently taken a significant downturn in price. Digging into it further though, you will find some specific issues that make this stock a hold at its current price, but a good add to the watchlist for potential purchase if it continues its downslide.
STOCKS

