‘Twas the day after Christmas, and all through the house… several creatures were stirring, actually. And they needed help. On the evening of December 26, 2021, Detroit police officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers responded to reports of a “vicious dog.” When they arrived at the scene, they quickly discovered the dog was anything but. In fact, she was malnourished and looking for food. The officers also noticed something else about her — she had recently given birth.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO