ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

15 of the funniest memes about Putin's comically long meeting table

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Vladimir Putin has just held a meeting with his foreign secretary on a table you'd be hard-pressed to fit in most households.

The Russian leader met with Sergei Lavrov on a table so long they probably had to shout weeks after meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron on a similarly long piece of furniture, reportedly after Macron refused to get Russia's own Covid test.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Putin has also hosted Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, at the large table.

After all, Putin is apparently very concerned about his health. It has also been reported that anyone he holds in-person meetings with is required to self-isolate for a week beforehand and that he conducts most of his meetings online.

But this might not be the only reason why he gets the furniture out. Olga Khvostunova, director of the Institute of Modern Russia, a US-based think tank, previously told The Independent that Putin could be using the distance at the table as a power play.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s all about unnerving the opponent – state leaders are not used to being treated this way, so it is often quite effective – and, at the same time, signalling to the supporters that Mr Putin has got the upper hand. It’s what Russians call a ‘subtle trolling’ (tonkiy trolling),” she said last week.

Whatever the reason, it is pretty quirky and has provided some comic relief amid mounting concerns about tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border. Russia has said it is removing some troops but Western leaders such as Joe Biden remain wary of Russia's intentions.

WIth all that in mind, here are the best memes people have brought to the table... about the table:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#French#Covid#Iranian#The Independent#Russians#Western
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy