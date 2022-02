A car that transforms into plane in just minutes, has been cleared to fly after passing European safety tests.The AirCar was approved for flying by the Slovak Transport Authority after it completed more than 200 take-off and landings in 70 hours of tests done to to European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standardsNow the company behind it, KleinVision, hopes to roll out a production model of the AirCar within 12 months.“AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever,” said Professor Stefan...

