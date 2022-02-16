ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Crypto Ruined My Life’: The Mental Health Crisis Hitting Bitcoin Investors

By Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a friend who’s “into crypto”, then now is the time to check in on them. In late January, prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, plunged to levels that many experts never predicted, and memecoins like Dogecoin were dragged down with them. Countless people...

Josh Menard
2d ago

these people in the article don't sound like investors they sound like gamblers an investor doesn't worry about the day to day volatility because he or she is in it for the long haul

Reply(3)
13
AsianMat
2d ago

dont invest more then you can afford to loose. its that simple. doesnt matter if it is stocks, property, crypto.

Reply(2)
18
Moveon
2d ago

It’s what happens when you invest your life savings in Amway. At least with Amway you get a physical product. Crypto gives you nothing, not even tulips for your con.

Reply(6)
7
Vice

Vice

