Check Point Quantum Security Gateway review

By Sead Fadilpašić
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck Point Quantum Security Gateway is a high-level product which means it requires both a heavy financial and learning investment. Check Point’s new Quantum Security Gateway series is designed to deliver hardware-powered security to all client profiles, from a data center and an Internet of Things (IoT) operator to a small...

ZDNet

Cybersecurity: These countries are the new hacking threats to fear as offensive campaigns escalate

The number of hostile nation-state hacking operations is rising as new countries invest in cyber-intrusion campaigns and existing state-backed attack groups take advantage of the rise in organisations adopting cloud applications. Crowdstrike's 2022 Global Threat Report details how the cyber-threat landscape has evolved during the past year. One of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
martechseries.com

Adentro Joins WBA to Drive Seamless Wi-Fi Experiences

Adentro, a WiFi-powered marketing solution for brick-and-mortar businesses, announced its membership with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). This membership highlights Adentro’s passion for driving the future of Wi-Fi innovation and enables the company to partake in upcoming Wi-Fi initiatives driven by the WBA. The WBA is a global organization...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Embracing automation in 2022

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: 2022: The year of embracing automation. DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Travis Rhyan sits down with Eric Rempel to discuss the need for automation across the supply chain and why now is the time to implement the latest technology in logistics operations.
INDUSTRY
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

The U.S. company SpaceX deployed more satellites into LEO (low earth orbit) Starlink constellation and launched a premium service for businesses that costs $500 a month, bringing download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20-40ms. The regular Starlink service is $99 a month. Starlink has launched over 2,000 satellites into its constellation, according to stats collected by astronomers. The U.S. just denied China’s claims that the Starlink constellation is putting China’s space station crew in jeopardy.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Budgets Point To Where Security Priorities Are Heading In 2022

Michelle Drolet is CEO of Towerwall, a specialized cybersecurity firm offering compliance and professional cybersecurity solutions. Businesses are gearing up for another bumpy year of cybercrime. An ongoing barrage of phishing and ransomware attacks, third-party breaches like those involving Log4j and SolarWinds and the surge in remote work are but a few of the many reasons why almost 80% of security leaders still lack confidence in their cybersecurity posture. In response, a majority of them are planning to significantly boost their cybersecurity spend on infrastructure and outsourcing. Here are the top four areas where cybersecurity leaders will invest in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
lawfareblog.com

What the Defense Department’s 2021 China Military Power Report Tells Us About Defense Innovation

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is increasingly public about its national efforts—and its timelines—to achieve a “great rejuvenation” of China through technology leadership. The CCP hopes by 2049 to accomplish its centenary goal of maturing into “a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious”; by 2035 to complete its “China Standards” push to standardize and create interoperability in emerging technologies; by 2030 to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI); by 2027 to reach its recently announced aim to completely modernize the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a force capable of “intelligentized” warfare; and by 2025 to fulfill its “Made in China” objectives of growing the amount of high-tech goods manufactured in China from agricultural technologies to maritime and aerospace engineering. These wide-ranging goals are contingent, if not focused explicitly, on China strengthening its command of emerging technologies, as the U.S. Department of Defense’s 2021 annual China Military Power Report to Congress makes clear. These emerging technologies include AI and advanced robotics, semiconductors and advanced computing, quantum, biotechnology, hypersonic and directed energy weapons, and advanced materials and alternative energy.
MILITARY
Pocket-lint.com

Amazon Prime price hike coming very soon, here's how to avoid it

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is putting up the price of Amazon Prime very soon. Announced during its latest earnings report, the price of Amazon Prime in the US is going up by approximately 17 per cent - from $119 to $139 if you pay yearly, or from $12.99 to $14.99 if you subscribe monthly.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
cnx-software.com

Review of GL.inet GL-S10 BLE to MQTT gateway with MQTT X open-source client

I started the review of GL.inet GL-S10 BLE to MQTT gateway in December by doing an unboxing and a teardown of the ESP32 gateway and BLE beacon provided. I’ve now had to play with the device and recommended app and software, and it took longer than expected since I encountered several issues during testing, most of which should now be resolved with new firmware, and documentation will be updated very soon.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

3 Effective Passwordless Authentication Tools for Better Cybersecurity

Password breaches are disruptive and costly. Businesses and individuals are turning to new passwordless authentication tools as a solution, and you should too. Using these, you don't even face the challenges of creating strong passwords. You can access your accounts without leaving any trace. So which are passwordless authentication services should you try out?
COMPUTERS
beincrypto.com

No Hiding From UK Regulators in The Metaverse

New regulations in the United Kingdom are taking aim at the Metaverse and the tech giants behind various proposed offerings, but how will decentralized ecosystems fare?. An ‘Online Safety Bill’ has been drafted by the British government to prevent illegal content and protect users from “harmful material.” However, Metaverse projects will also be subject to the bill and stringent regulation according to a Feb 7 Financial Times report.
INTERNET
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon IC addresses post-quantum security

Infineon has brought out a chip for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) using XMSS signatures called OPTIGA TPM (Trusted Platform Module) SLB 9672. This mechanism counteracts the threat of firmware corruption by attackers with access to quantum computers and increases long term survivability of the device by enabling a quantum-resistant firmware upgrade path.
SOFTWARE

