Streets in downtown OC to be closed part of today

Washington — Former President Donald Trump can be sued for damages incurred during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, "the first-ever presidential transfer of power marred by violence," a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday. In a written opinion that ran over 100 pages, Judge Amit Mehta...
President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting scores of demonstrators and towing away vehicles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. By midafternoon,...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her...
