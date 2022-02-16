HUB Galleries Opens New Portrait Exhibition ‘True Likeness’

Pace Gallery, one of the biggest galleries in the world, has hired Kimberly Drew, a closely watched multi-hyphenate whose various projects have spanned the worlds of museums, fashion magazines and activism. Starting this month, Drew will become a New York–based associate director at the gallery, which currently also has permanent locations in London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva and Palo Alto.
Over the past decade, Drew has earned widespread attention for a series of writing projects, including the popular Tumblr Black Contemporary Art; Black Futures (2020), a book, edited with Jenna Wortham, which addresses “what it means to be Black and alive”; and This Is What...
Comments / 0