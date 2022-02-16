ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

HUB Galleries Opens New Portrait Exhibition ‘True Likeness’

By Onward State
Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HUB-Robeson Galleries’ newest installation, “True Likeness”, opened on February 4 and features portraits from 18 diverse contemporary artists across the United States. The exhibition will remain open through March 20. The...

onwardstate.com

