ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dara O’Shea reveals the mental pressure of serious West Brom injury

By Joseph Masi
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbion defender Dara O’Shea says he found himself in a ‘dark place’ after fracturing his ankle back in September. But the 22-year-old insists he’s now ready for a strong end to the season – with the centre-back potentially set to start at Luton on...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for their reaction to Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga.The Red Devils won Tuesday’s Premier League meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on a night when the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga, only for it to be upgraded to a red after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.The official was harangued by United players following the initial incident and the FA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

West Brom's Semi Ajayi’s loving being involved

Semi Ajayi says he loves playing for Albion after forcing his way back into the team following Steve Bruce’s arrival as boss. The Nigerian international played an integral role when the Baggies won promotion from the championship under Slaven Bilic two seasons ago. But the defender struggled for game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara O'shea
BBC

Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle postponed

The Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at East End Park. Friday's game had been chosen for live coverage on BBC Scotland. However, the sodden pitch was deemed unplayable after a 13:00 GMT inspection. Dunfermline occupy the relegation play-off...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe reveals he is unsure if Kieran Trippier will play again this season after defender suffered a broken foot but insists that Newcastle aren't a one-man team

Eddie Howe does not know if Kieran Trippier will play again this season - but the Newcastle boss insists one player does not make a team. The £12million January signing has undergone surgery on the broken foot he suffered during Sunday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa and faces an extended spell on the sidelines.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom
ESPN

England draw with Canada in Arnold Clark Cup opener

England played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup in Middlesbrough on Thursday night. Millie Bright opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Lionesses, but Canada hit back early in the second half through Janine Beckie to level the score.
MLS
BBC

Ben Brereton Diaz: Blackburn forward out with twisted ankle

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be out for "a period of time" with a twisted ankle. Manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that the 22-year-old Chile international had picked up the injury in Monday's goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. But it is unknown how long Rovers...
SOCCER
BBC

Motherwell: Manager Graham Alexander given touchline ban

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has been given a two-game touchline ban by the Scottish FA. Alexander was sent off last month for his reaction to Liam Donnelly's red card in a goalless draw with Hibernian. An additional one-match ban has been suspended until the end of the current season. It...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Norwich City predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Dean Smith's improving Norwich City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The former Aston Villa boss has recorded double the points per game tally of his predecessor Daniel Farke since replacing the German in November, earning half of the club's Premier League victories this term since the turn of the year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick admits he didn't know how intense Manchester United's rivalry with Leeds was until this week but interim boss is confident his players can handle the white hot Elland Road atmosphere

Ralf Rangnick believes the Leeds hate mob will bring the best out of Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday. United haven't faced the Leeds fans in West Yorkshire for more than a decade after last season's clash was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic. United won on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota injury update: Liverpool forward ruled out of Norwich match with ankle injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s visit of Norwich but the extent of his ankle injury is not yet known.The Portugal international was taken off at half-time of the Champions League win against Inter Milan and was pictured wearing a protective boot afterwards.“He will not be available (for Norwich) but the extent is still not clear,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.“So, pretty much everything is possible in the moment; that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot. It’s a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”PA Read More Liverpool squad ‘all fighting for the same goals’, Andy Robertson insistsRio Ferdinand highlights key to Liverpool victory over Inter MilanJurgen Klopp gives Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s win over Inter
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy