Premier League

The debrief: Wolves show class and fighting spirit

By Liam Keen
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrite off this Wolves team at your peril. When you think they’re on a downward slope or down and out, they come back fighting again. Following the disappointing loss to Arsenal, Wolves’ Euorpean hopes were not over, but certainly took a blow. Now, with a win over...

Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Podence
Person
Conor Coady
BBC

Liverpool v Norwich City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out against Norwich City but the club awaits further detail on the extent of his ankle injury. The Reds have an otherwise fully-fit squad, with rotation expected. Norwich City's Adam Idah will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Arsenal#Spurs#Belgian
Daily Mail

Europa Conference League round-up: Slavia Prague stun Fenerbahce in five-goal thriller and Dimitri Payet seals Marseille victory over Qarabag

Slavia Prague won 3-2 away at Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout stage play-off tie on Thursday. Ibrahim Traore side-footed Slavia's opener just before the interval but Dimitris Pelkas levelled coolly just before the hour. Oscar Dorley's spectacular lofted strike and substitute Ondrej Lingr's low...
SOCCER
BBC

Warrington Wolves mascot's driving antics 'gave everyone a lift'

A mascot who drove off with the match ball at a Super League match, instead of delivering it to the centre spot, had her family "crying with laughter". The six-year-old, known as Whizzy Rascal, was meant to take the ball out in a mini BMW before Warrington Wolves' win against Castleford on Thursday.
RUGBY
WPTV

Three times little kids totally showed Winter Olympics spirit

Slovakia's surprising defeat of Team USA didn't just catch the hockey world off guard, it gave us yet another example of kids showing their infatuation with the drama of the Olympics. From elementary education activation to frying pan curling to reaction to the aforementioned Team Slovakia win, here are three...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick admits he didn't know how intense Manchester United's rivalry with Leeds was until this week but interim boss is confident his players can handle the white hot Elland Road atmosphere

Ralf Rangnick believes the Leeds hate mob will bring the best out of Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday. United haven't faced the Leeds fans in West Yorkshire for more than a decade after last season's clash was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic. United won on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lage 'will not relax' in Wolves' push for Europe

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says his side “will not relax” as they push to get the highest number of points they can in the Premier League. He dismissed suggestions they are in the running for the top four but says he is demanding more victories and more good performances from his side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota injury update: Liverpool forward ruled out of Norwich match with ankle injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s visit of Norwich but the extent of his ankle injury is not yet known.The Portugal international was taken off at half-time of the Champions League win against Inter Milan and was pictured wearing a protective boot afterwards.“He will not be available (for Norwich) but the extent is still not clear,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.“So, pretty much everything is possible in the moment; that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot. It’s a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”PA Read More Liverpool squad ‘all fighting for the same goals’, Andy Robertson insistsRio Ferdinand highlights key to Liverpool victory over Inter MilanJurgen Klopp gives Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s win over Inter
SOCCER

