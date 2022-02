In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is set to make his long-awaited season debut on Wednesday night. In other news, Robin Lehner is on the shelf and is reportedly dealing with a serious injury. As a result of the Lehner update, rumors came abuzz yesterday that management was considering re-acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury, though general manager Kelly McCrimmon shot it down. Last but not least, forward Adam Brooks was placed on waivers on Tuesday.

