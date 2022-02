In a season of ups and down, Villa’s Premier League campaign looks in danger of being consigned to the ‘what might have been’ folder. Out of both cups – albeit not necessarily all their own fault due to VAR and refereeing calls in the FA Cup at Old Trafford and being decimated by Covid in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge – Villa’s Premier League campaign is looking like it could do with a reset.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO