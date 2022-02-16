'The numbers speak for themselves': Local police say traffic stop data shows no racial bias

FALL RIVER — Acting Police Chief Paul Gauvin says he’s pleased with the results of a statewide study that examined possible patterns of racial disparity based on traffic stops made by patrol officers over a 10-month period in 2020.

“I’m happy with the numbers. I’ve always believed that there’s no pattern of discrimination here,” Gauvin said, referring to the Fall River Police Department.

At the same time, he described the recently released report from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security as “a starting point” for future studies and analysis to help police avoid being influenced by race or ethnicity when making traffic stops.

“I think there should be a deeper dive, and I look forward to that,” Gauvin said.

The traffic-stop data was provided by the Registry of Motor Vehicles based on citations issued by patrol officers from more than 280 Bay State police departments — including Massachusetts State Police — that conducted at least 100 traffic stops from February through December of 2020.

The analysis of the data from 425,702 motor vehicle stops during that 10-month period was conducted by a joint team of researchers from the state universities at Salem and Worcester.

A synopsis of the study issued by the state’s public safety and security office said that white drivers accounted for 65% of traffic stops; Black motorists 16%; Hispanic drivers 15%; and drivers listed as “other,” 4%.

It reportedly found no patterns of racial disparity manifested by traffic stops based on statewide “Veil of Darkness” (VoD) analysis . VoD, it said, is the “gold standard of analysis for identifying patterns of racial differences.

The VoD test, the summation states, “compares stops made in darkness to those made in daylight based on the logic that police officers are less likely to be able to determine a driver’s race at night than during the day.”

The executive safety office said the statewide VoD analysis showed that non-white motorists are 36% less likely to be stopped in daylight than in darkness.

New Bedford councilor has serious misgivings

But newly elected New Bedford City Councilor Shane Burgo said he’s not encouraged by the fact that the percentage of Black and Hispanic drivers who were arrested or issued criminal citations after being pulled over in his city was higher than that of white drivers.

“Unfortunately I’m not surprised by it,” Burgo, who is of Cape Verdean descent, said of the report.

Burgo, 28, said he’s a member of the executive committee of the NAACP’s New Bedford branch and also serves as vice chair of the city council’s public safety and neighborhoods committee.

He says he’s convinced that “implicit bias” continues to permeate police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth.

According to the state report, traffic stops in New Bedford during the 10-month period in 2020 resulted in the arrest of 5.6% of Black drivers; 8.1% of Hispanic drivers; 4.2% of white motorists; and 8.3% of individuals of other ethnicities.

White residents in New Bedford, according to the report, in 2020 constituted 60.5% of the city’s population; Hispanic 20.8%; Black 7.0%; and other ethnic groups 6.8%.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira declined to comment on the numbers, he said, until he has more time to examine and analyze the statistics and conclusions laid out in the 400-plus-page report.

Burgo raised the issue of police body worn cameras, or bodycams, which he says will prove beneficial for police and residents alike.

“It’s just a matter of the funding now,” he said. “The police and the community are very excited about it. I don’t know anyone who’s against it.”

Increased number of warnings issued a good sign, Gauvin says

Acting Chief Gauvin said he also looks forward to the day when his 160 patrol officers are equipped with bodycams and says he’s optimistic the body worn cameras will be deployed in the field by late spring.

“We want to get the pilot program training going as soon as possible,” he said.

Gauvin, however, cautions that despite the inherent benefits of bodycams during traffic stops they are not “a panacea or magic bullet” for conclusively indicating whether an officer has interacted in an appropriate and professional manner with a citizen.

The state report shows that Fall River police during the 10-month period in 2020 made 4,288 traffic stops. In terms of race and ethnicity, 86.5% of drivers pulled over were white; 10.9% Black; 2.0% Hispanic; and 0.6% “other.”

Gauvin said “the biggest surprise” of the study was the median age — 38.85 — of drivers who were pulled over for motor vehicle violations.

“I thought it would be a younger age,” he said.

Gauvin also said he’s pleased that more warnings are being issued as opposed to traffic citations: “We focus on education, and we’re handing out a lot of warnings.”

There were also very few arrests recorded during the 2020 data-collection period for traffic stops in Fall River.

The arrest rate for Black drivers was 1.6%; for white drivers it was 0.8%; and for Hispanic and “other” drivers the number percentage was zero.

Except in the case of an active warrant, Gauvin said, “We can’t arrest ourselves out of a problem.”

Dartmouth police will remain proactive

Dartmouth Police Department public information officer and Detective Kyle Costa, speaking on behalf of Chief Brian P. Levesque, said the fact that white drivers accounted for 82.3% of the 1,736 motorists pulled over during the 10-month span in 2020 is a telling statistic.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Lavesque said. “We’ve never had a (racial profiling) problem in our community. We’re very transparent.”

Lavesque said that while he’s in favor of studies that collect data to ensure that racial profiling does not come into play during traffic stops, he also makes clear that Dartmouth cops will continue to be proactive in pulling drivers over when they are caught speeding or driving recklessly.

And he said simple traffic stops in Dartmouth — which has its share of motels, hotels and transient travelers — can sometimes lead to arrests for much more serious, felony offenses.

“The proof is that the juice is gonna be worth the squeeze,” Levesque said, adding that “the more cars you stop, the better the odds of finding illegal activity.”

He also said that he and his fellow officers can’t wait until body worn cameras become standard equipment.

“A hundred percent of them want the body cameras just because of false accusations some people make against police,” he said.

Next steps

The collection of traffic-stop data is the result of the 2019 law called An Act Requiring the Hands-Free Use of Mobile Telephones While Driving that prohibits drivers from using electronic devices, including cell phones, unless the device is in hands-free mode.

The law, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, also requires an annual analysis of police traffic stop data and a public report of its findings.

Part of the law also allows for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, together with the state Attorney General, to require police departments showing bias to undergo training. The state and the Attorney General's office said they are reviewing the report.

“This baseline research should serve as a starting point for deeper understanding, continued discussions, and further reflection. We caution that our findings do not confirm racial profiling and any incidents of statistical significance could have a variety of explanations other than officer bias,” Salem State researcher Gina Curcio said in a statement.

The law also calls for public hearings, which have been scheduled for Feb. 28, March 1 and March 2.

