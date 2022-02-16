Blue Springs woman crazy about cast iron cooking

BLUE SPRINGS – For years, Lou Ann Kidd had a cast-iron skillet that she used only for cornbread. Then she started thinking about what else she might be able to cook in a black skillet.

Turns out, the answer is a lot.

"I Googled and found you can make anything in a cast-iron skillet," Kidd said. "I make my rice in a cast-iron skillet. Pork and beans. Cobblers. Breads. Brownies. Pinto beans. Biscuits. I use cast iron every day for something."

In the 10 years or so since she got interested in cast-iron cooking, Kidd has acquired 18 skillets, four Dutch ovens, two loaf pans, a Bundt pan, and a small bowl with a handle she uses for basting, among other pieces.

"I have one old Wagner skillet that was my husband's grandmother's," Kidd said. "There's no telling how old it is."

Kidd, 63, came late to the cooking game. Her grandmother never spent much time in the kitchen, even though she always kept her dining room table set. And Kidd's mother died when Kidd was just 6.

"I don't remember her ever being in the kitchen," she said "My dad was a pharmacist, and she kept the books for him, and she was a teacher, too."

But Kidd's family had a woman named Rosa who cooked for them – and that's where Kidd's culinary memories start.

"Rosa was always in the kitchen," she said. "She taught me everything. She taught me how to snap beans, how to make a peach cobbler, how to braid hair. She kind of took my mama's place."

Kidd, who grew up in McComb, was a certified nursing assistant for 20 years. She retired earlier this year from Kindred Hospice to take care of her husband, Chuck, who is disabled. He was a disc jockey for Wizard 106 for 16 years, using the radio name Jon Eric.

"Chuck and I married in Nashville in 1994 at the Bridal Path Wedding Chapel," she said. "We'd both been married before, so we just went off. The wedding cost $89, and then we went to a taping of the show 'Crook & Chase.' People thought that was so funny that we went to a taping when we'd only been married for four hours."

The Kidds' have two daughters, Katie, who lives at home with her parents, and Beth, who is a student at the University of Mississippi.

Kidd cooks something every day – usually the evening meal – and, yes, it's all done in cast iron, whether it's spaghetti and focaccia bread; pork chops with an asparagus frittata; or fried chicken, rice pilaf and biscuits.

"We went once to the Lodge cast iron store in South Pittsburg, Tennessee," she said. "I walked in and asked if I could spend the night in the store. They said yes, but I didn't because I didn't have a pillow."

SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE

1 pound lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Hot cooked pasta

In a Dutch oven, cook ground beef, onion, garlic and salt over medium heat until done. Drain. Return meat mixture to the pot. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar and spices and stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and simmer for at least 30 minutes, but longer is better. Serve over cooked pasta. This recipe is easily doubled.

SKILLET BLUEBERRY SLUMP

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup 2% milk

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, combine the first 5 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 9 to 11 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk; stir just until moistened.

Drop batter in 6 portions on top of the simmering blueberry mixture. Transfer to oven. Bake, uncovered, 17 to 20 minutes or until dumplings are golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream.

ASPARAGUS FRITTATA

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 bunch thin asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Preheat the broiler. Melt the butter in a 9-inch cast-iron frying pan. Add the onions and saute until they are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook until just softened, 2 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs, cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold in the feta. Pour the egg mixture over the asparagus mixture and cook until almost set, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the broiler and cook until golden brown on top, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

BLUEBERRY BREAD

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups blueberries

1 tablespoon sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8x4-inch inch loaf pan.

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Stir milk, oil, egg, and vanilla extract into flour mixture until batter is just blended.

Combine washed and dried blueberries with 1 teaspoon of flour and gently fold them into the batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle one tablespoon of sugar over the batter.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely.

ONE-HOUR SKILLET FOCACCIA

3/4 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Place water and sugar in a large mixing bowl of a stand mixer. Stir until sugar dissolves. Sprinkle yeast over the water and stir few times. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Turn the mixer on low speed and add 1 cup of flour and salt. Mix until combined. Add oil and mix well. Gradually add as much of the remaining cup of flour as you can (it can be only 3/4 of it) and mix until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

In the meantime, preheat the oven to 220 degrees degrees and when it's ready, turn it off. Keep the door closed.

Grease a cast-iron skillet.

Place dough onto a floured surface (use the remaining flour from the second cup) and fold the dough few times until you feel it's smooth and not sticky anymore. Shape into a ball.

Roll out the dough into the size of your skillet and place it in skillet. Stretch up the sides. Cover with a kitchen towel and place in the warm oven for 20 minutes.

Take the skillet out of the oven and heat the oven to 400 degrees. Make indentations in the dough with your fingers.

Mix melted butter, Parmesan and seasoning in a small bowl. Brush the dough with half the butter.

Place skillet with dough in the preheated oven and bake 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush with remaining butter. Let cool until safe to the touch and slice.

NO-KNEAD SKILLET BREAD

2 cups water warm

2 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast (1 packet)

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

In a large mixing bowl, mix the warm water with the yeast. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, salt and cheese until well combined. Dump the flour mixture into the large bowl with water and yeast. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, mix the dough until everything is well combined. Cover with a kitchen towel and set aside to rise for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.

Generously oil a cast-iron skillet, including the sides. Use a spatula to loosen the dough from the sides of the bowl and transfer the dough to the skillet. Use the spatula to even out the dough so that it fills the skillet. Cover the skillet with a kitchen towel, and set it aside to rise for another 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bake the bread for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Let the bread cool in the skillet for 10 minutes, then carefully remove it from the skillet and allow it to cool fully on a cutting board before slicing.

MOIST AND EASY CORNBREAD

1 cup cornmeal

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch skillet.

In a large bowl, mix together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, buttermilk and butter. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the cornmeal mixture and fold together until there are no dry spots (the batter will still be lumpy). Pour the batter into the prepared skillet.

Bake until the top is golden brown and tester inserted into the middle of the corn bread comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the cornbread from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before serving.

90-MINUTE BUTTERCRUST BREAD

5 1/2 to 6 cups bread flour, divided

2 packages or 4 1/2 teaspoons Platinum Yeast

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon table salt

1 cup milk

1 1/4 cups water

4 tablespoons butter, divided

In a stand mixer bowl, combine 2 1/2 cups flour, yeast, sugar and salt; mix well.

In saucepan or microwave-safe bowl, heat milk, water and 3 tablespoons butter until warm (120 to 130 degrees; butter does not need to melt). Add to flour mixture.

Using dough hook attachment, beat at low speed until moistened; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. On low speed, gradually stir in enough remaining flour to make a firm dough. Knead until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Alternately, mix ingredients (following above instructions) using a wooden spoon or dough whisk. Knead on floured surface until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes.

Place dough in greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover; let rise for about 20 minutes.

Punch down dough. Divide into 2 parts. On lightly floured surface, roll or pat each half to a 14×7-inch rectangle. Starting with shorter side, roll up tightly, pressing dough into roll with each turn. Pinch edges and ends to seal. Place in two greased 8×4-inch bread pans. Cover; let rise in warm area until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

With a very sharp knife, make a slash across the top of each loaf and pour melted butter into each slash. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Remove from pans; cool.