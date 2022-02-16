An economic boost for Acushnet Ave.? New Bedford gets second TDI district

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford is the second city to gain two Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) districts, with the addition of Acushnet Avenue, which was announced Tuesday as part of an expansion of the MassDevelopment program designed to accelerate economic growth in Gateway Cities.

"The Avenue is a really special place," said Mayor Jon Mitchell during a press conference. "A physical manifestation of New Bedford's melting pot."

Mitchell recalled the many Guatemalan, Puerto Rican and Portuguese businesses located on the street, which extends from Phillips Avenue to Beetle Street, and reminisced about his grandmother's seamstress shop.

"It has been for decades a place where people have seized the opportunities of America," he added. "It's a place of opportunity and we want to enhance this opportunity."

Worcester was the first city to have two TDI desingated districts, and along with New Bedford, other cities like Lawrence, Pittsfield, Springfield, and others gained a second district yesterday as well.

The announcement also included the selection of new districts in Attleboro, Barnstable (Hyannis), Holyoke, Lowell, Lynn, Revere, Taunton, and Worcester, and the extension of an existing district in Fall River.

All districts will be awarded TDI fellows — MassDevelopment employees who will provide on-the-ground economic development expertise — with access to a range of tools to help accelerate development, including technical assistance, grants to support local market development and arts and cultural infrastructure, collaborative workshops, resources and events.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera joined New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and members of the New Bedford legislative delegation to make the announcement at Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford

What is the TDI initiative?

TDI, launched in 2015, was created to engage partners and community members to implement local economic and help fund development initiatives. New Bedford was designated as a TDI district from 2015 to 2019.

In 2020, TDI directed $550,000 to New Bedford, from 2021 to 2022, to support local arts and culture partnerships.

According to the MassDevelopment website , during 2021, MassDevelopment financed or managed 416 projects generating investment of more than $1.86 billion in the Massachusetts economy. These projects are estimated to create or support 6,578 jobs and build or preserve 1,909 housing units.

"I can't tell you how proud I am and how grateful I am to have this level of partnership and engagement, especially coming out of a pandemic," Polito said.

Polito hopes the initiative will tap into the energy, ideas, hopes and dreams of the many owners and families that have long been a part of The Avenue. She hopes it will also invite newcomers to be part of the community, too.

"That pride I feel in my home area of Worcester is the pride I feel for everyone in those communities," she said, choking up a little.

What this means for New Bedford

Rep. Christopher Hendricks spoke briefly about his firsthand knowledge of seeing the downtown area of New Bedford transform, from 2006 to 2015, when he worked as a bartender at Cork Wine and Tapas .

"People talk a lot about community building what that phrase means and politics and policymaking, and this is exactly what that looks like," Hendricks said. "When you put resources, attention, support for people who are just trying to have productive businesses, creative projects or be creative.

"I think that's the way you build community."

Hendricks has worked to represent the concerns and issues in Acushnet and parts of Wards 1, 2 and 3 in New Bedford.

Rep. Antonio F.D. Cabral also commented, "I'm delighted and hopeful this is the first step for many transformative projects."

What's next for Acushnet Ave.?

Corinn Williams, executive director of the Community Economic Development Center , said they've already started working on smaller, quicker and less costly projects on Acushnet Avenue such as creative placemaking, public art, revitalizing vacant spaces and working with small businesses.

"We're really, really excited about taking it to the next phase, the transformative phase of these larger-scale projects," Williams said, adding one of their first big projects will be working with WHALE on a transformation plan with the Capitol Theatre.

New Bedford, added Polito, has an "amazing history" around the whaling industry and the firsts of the Commonwealth.

"To walk up those cobblestone streets and think of those early days of what it was like and then to have what you have today available to you. That's pretty cool stuff, and that's pretty unique to our experience here."

