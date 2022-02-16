ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Charles Jerry Harvey

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago

Charles Jerry Harvey, age 82, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Quality Center for Rehab & Healing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady Calvin Harvey & Fannie Sells Harvey; daughter, Teresa Fuller; sisters, Mildred Sells & Betty Beason.

Jerry is survived by his children, Jerry Lee Harvey & Tamara Felts and their mother, Georgia Davenport; brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Harvey, Keith Harvey, & Roger (Diane) Harvey; grandchildren, Dustin (Meagan) Harvey, Shawn (Olivia) O’Conner, Alexis Harvey, Madisyn Felts & Zachary Reeves; great-grandchildren, Braxton O’Conner, Charlee O’Conner & Grady Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Faye Daniels.

Mr. Harvey was an Army veteran and owner of Jerry’s Auto Body certified in estimate, body repair & paint. He was also employed as a certified Mechanic for Ford Motor Company, TRW in Lebanon & Wilson Co. Waste Management.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel. 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation will be held at the church before the services from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Mr. Havey’s family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lebanon’s Wilson Co. Veterans Museum, 304 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tn 37087.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.
www.partlowchapel.com

