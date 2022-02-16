OBITUARY: Frances Louise (Sloan) Johnson

Frances Louise Sloan Johnson, age 80 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, February 12, 2022 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Willie E. Sloan & Birdie E. Allison Sloan; husband, Riley Johnson; life-time partner, Edward Enoch; and brother, Peanut Sloan.

She is survived by her children, Steve(Tammy) Corley, Patricia(John) Rando, Nancy Bennett & Eddie(Jenny) McGee; brothers, David Sloan, Bob Sloan, & Willie Sloan; grandchildren, Patricia Linder, Misty Hunter, Jerry Bennet Jr., Angela Corley, Brandon(Haley) Reynolds, Levi McGee, Mercedes Harrel, Cory Hale & Haley Hale; great-grandchildren, Daniel Shadix, Tristian Shadix, Jacob Linder, Johnathon Binkley, Mikey Binkley, Hailee Linder, Delainey Harrel, & Clive Carrol; great-great-grandchildren, Alice Shadix, Brandon D. Reynolds, Bentley Cole Reynolds, Carson E. Reynolds & Alice Shadix.

Ms. Johnson was a homemaker, caregiver, and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & great-great-grandmother.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16th, 4-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Visitation on Thursday, February 17th 12:00 noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. 37087. Rev. William York to officiate the service. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family & friends to serve as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sherry’s Hope, 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

