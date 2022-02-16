ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘The Hardest Cut’

By Rolling Stone
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon showcased their unique brand of high-octane indie rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of “The Hardest Cut,” the lead single from the band’s newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The record, which...

