MagSnap is a new ultra-slim modular wallet that allows you to tailor its design to your exact requirements. Add a multitool, extra cards, cash band and customize with different cover plates to make your perfect wallet. Designed by Dale Backus the project is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 29 days remaining. Measuring just 5.5 mm in thickness the minimalist wallet is constructed from aluminum and features 4 different modules and 7 different cover materials.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO