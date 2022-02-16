Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 20:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. .These river rises will shift ice within the river and could lead to ice jams. This forecast is based on unobstructed flow and does not factor additional rises associated with ice jams. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, The river is at flood stage. Some residences begin to be affected by flood water and the Winamac town park floods. At 11.5 feet, Houses and lots are flooded in eastern parts of Winamac near the State Route 14 bridge. Some evacuations become necessary. The campground and town park in Winamac are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 11.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO