Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 15:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 236 PM EST, Trained weather spotters reported an ice jam in the vicinity of Clintonville along the Ausable River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Locations adjacent to the Ausable River between Ausable Forks and Port Kent including, Keeseville, Port Kent, Clintonville, Ausable Chasm, Ausable Point, Corlaer Bay, Ferris Rock, Union Falls and Alder Brook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie Locally Dense Fog Reducing Visibilities across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that patchy dense fog, producing visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less, has begun to form across portions of Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties early this morning. This fog is expected to persist across this area through sunrise, then dissipate shortly after 8 AM. Motorists on area roadways in these counties should prepare to encounter reduced visibilities due to the fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; Tuscola SHARPLY FALLING TEMPERATURES AND ICING OF ROADWAYS EXPECTED DURING THE NIGHT WEATHER * Temperatures drop quickly below freezing and into the lower 20s in the Tri Cities area between 10 PM and midnight. The cold air then reaches the Thumb down to the I-69 corridor shortly after midnight. * Scattered rain and snow showers change to scattered snow showers during the late evening and overnight hours leading to a coating to near 1 inch of accumulation in spots. IMPACTS * The freezing of residual moisture is expected on any untreated roadways resulting in black ice particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. The scattered snow showers could also produce snow covered roads in spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is occurring. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible after noon, with 1 to 2 tenths of liquid precipitation possible over the course of the day. Highest totals will fall along the Glenn Highway and across the Upper Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the Anchorage Bowl today as a southeasterly Turnagain Arm wind helps temperatures rise above freezing across the area. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue through the day, with a second wave bringing heavier amounts after noon before winds diminish and temperatures fall back around freezing, allowing for a changeover back to snow before the precipitation tapers off late this evening.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 20:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. .These river rises will shift ice within the river and could lead to ice jams. This forecast is based on unobstructed flow and does not factor additional rises associated with ice jams. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, The river is at flood stage. Some residences begin to be affected by flood water and the Winamac town park floods. At 11.5 feet, Houses and lots are flooded in eastern parts of Winamac near the State Route 14 bridge. Some evacuations become necessary. The campground and town park in Winamac are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 11.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 11:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Juliette, Griffin, East Juliette, West Macon, Dames Ferry, Macon, Hawkinsville, Byron, Hawkinsville, Clinchfield, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river begins. The water level reaches the top of the Abbeville boat ramp and also begins to flood the nearby park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet and steady. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12 feet.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lowndes The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 400 PM CST. * At 313 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kolola Springs to 6 miles north of Deerbrook, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Caledonia around 320 PM CST. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 02:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County Patchy Areas of Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog...some locally dense...are forecast to develop across portions of the area over the next several hours. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the early morning commute. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 03:31:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC031-053-065-190330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0006.000000T0000Z-220219T0831Z/ /COKP1.2.ER.220218T0817Z.220218T1800Z.220219T0230Z.NO/ 1020 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clarion River at Cooksburg. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Macbeth Cabins flood and water reaches River Road near the State Park office At 14.0 feet, About 1 foot of water covers River Road near the Cook Forest State Park office. At 17.0 feet, The basement of the Cook Forest State Park office starts flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 15.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 06/21/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Allegheny River At Parker affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Allegheny River At Rimer affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Clarion River At Cooksburg affecting Jefferson PA, Clarion and Forest Counties.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 21:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-15 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming INCREASED FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING Gusty winds combining with warming temperatures and a drier air mass will bring elevated fire danger conditions on Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Outdoor burning should be avoided. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment if working outdoors.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

