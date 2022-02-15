ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

John Michael Tomanec

dewittcountytoday.com
 4 days ago

John Michael Tomanec, 66, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11. John was...

www.dewittcountytoday.com

