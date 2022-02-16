ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation on the agenda in Europe today

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

It's a tentative start to the trading day with major currencies seeing little change as narrow ranges prevail. Meanwhile, equities are more guarded following yesterday's optimism with bonds also lightly bid so far on...

www.forexlive.com

KEYT

Greek farm protests are a sign of Europe’s inflation anxiety

TYRNAVOS, Greece (AP) — Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. In Greece, farmers are threatening a nationwide highway blockade, worried that rising energy prices threaten their livelihood. As their costs rise, so does the price of food as farmers and supermarkets pass them along to customers. European governments have rushed to provide some relief but also have pledged to return to strict budget rules next year. A charity in Greece is giving out more food as people struggle with rising costs.
International Business Times

UK Inflation Climbs To Highest Since 1992 At 5.5%

British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, intensifying the squeeze on households and reinforcing the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for a third meeting in a row. The annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to 5.5%...
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Today And Tomorrow: 5 Key Questions

The demand side suffers because households lose employment, people’s incomes go down. Rick Brink: So, Eric, obviously inflation [is] arguably the most dominant topic in the economy and capital markets today. There's a lot we could say, but we're going to focus on five key questions. You ready?. Eric...
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
The Independent

UK cleans up after storm leaves at least 9 dead in Europe

Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years.At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. Winds toppled the spire of a church in Wells, southwest England, ripped off parts of the domed roof of London’s O2 Arena and left a trail of...
