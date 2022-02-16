Mobile health technologies may temper impact of social determinants on South Koreans' health: study

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a systemic inflammatory arthritis in which primary prevention is key. However, the impact of lifestyle and comorbidities on RA development is unknown. Data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (NHIS)-national sample cohort from 2002 to 2016 were used. At baseline, demographic characteristics, socioeconomic status, type of residential area, lifestyle behaviours (including exercise), and comorbidities (including the Charlson Comorbidity Index, CCI) were included. Cox regression analysis and Kaplan"“Meier curves were used to evaluate the impact of lifestyle and comorbidities on seropositive RA occurrence. A total of 517,053 participants were included in the analysis for seropositive RA occurrence. Mean follow up duration was 71.5 and 142.3 person-month for seropositive RA occurrence group and non-occurrence group, respectively. Seropositive RA was diagnosed in 1,948 participants (0.37%) during follow-up. Cox regression analysis revealed that being aged between 40 and 79, a higher CCI, and hyperlipidemia resulted in elevated hazard ratios (HRs) for seropositive RA, whereas male gender, city residence, moderate alcohol consumption, high regular exercise and a BMI between 23 and 34.9Â kg/m2 resulted in lower HRs. Using Korean NHIS data, the present study demonstrates that high-intensity regular physical exercise and moderate alcohol consumption are negatively associated with seropositive RA occurrence, which are modifiable lifestyle habits that might aid the primary prevention of seropositive RA.
