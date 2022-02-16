ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mobile health technologies may temper impact of social determinants on South Koreans' health: study

By Adam Ang
Healthcare IT News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study has demonstrated that the use of mobile health technologies can moderate the effects of social determinants on the health of South Koreans. Published early this month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the paper looked into the effects of social determinants of health on...

