Short interest in SoFi Technologies rose 12.6% in the latest cycle. SoFi’s (SOFI) shares are down 50% over the last one year but the stock may not have bottomed out yet. Latest data reveals that short interest in the name rose by 12.6% in the latest reporting cycle. This development is indicative of intensifying selling pressure from short-side market participants, and it suggests that the stock may have room to fall further over the coming weeks and months. Let’s take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO