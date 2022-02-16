ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin’s gambit – Inside the 18 February Guardian Weekly

By Graham Snowdon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrGva_0eFt1Qcp00
The cover of the 18 February edition of the Guardian Weekly. Photograph: Sergei Bobylev/Getty Images

The spectre of war loomed over Europe this week as western allies began evacuating diplomats and citizens from Ukraine in the face of the massed Russian troops on its borders. Andrew Roth , Simon Tisdall and Julian Borger report for our big story this week, as the world waited anxiously to find out how far Vladimir Putin is prepared to go to achieve his goals.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year, many feared the worst for the educational prospects of girls and women under an ultra-hardline Islamist regime. Yet remarkably, as Emma Graham-Harrison and Jordan Bryon report, some brave women have fought successfully for their right to continue to study.

In Opinion, the Observer’s Will Hutton argues against the decision to lift all Covid restrictions in England (and find out what scientists around the world think in Spotlight). Guardian Australia columnist Van Badham exposes the fakery of the global “freedom movement”, while Arthur Turrell celebrates what could be a breakthrough moment for nuclear fusion and energy production.

Cryptocurrency mining is one of the world’s most energy-intensive sectors, consuming more power than countries such as Argentina, Pakistan and Poland. Daniel Boffey visits a bitcoin mine in Norway where excess heat is recycled, to find out if the industry can ever become sustainable.

Elsewhere, don’t miss Luisa Dörr’s stunning photographic essay about the female skateboarding collective from Cochabamba who wear traditional Bolivian clothing as a symbol of resistance.

There’s also a revealing piece about the addictive tricks deployed by gambling firms from Guardian business reporter Rob Davies , who has spent six years investigating and reporting on the betting industry.

Get the magazine delivered to your home address .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The edge of war: what, exactly, does Putin want in Ukraine?

Russian spokespeople daily deny any intention to invade. So, too, did Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, when he met the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, last week, and when he spoke to US president Joe Biden on the phone. There are two problems with this. First, given Putin’s Johnsonian relationship with truth, few western governments believe the denials. Second, Putin has not explained why, if his intentions are peaceful, more than half of Russia’s armed forces, including 130,000 troops, are massed on Ukraine’s borders. It could all be a bluff. But who would bet the house on that?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#Jordan#Pakistan#The Guardian Weekly#Russian#Taliban#Islamist#Hutton#Covid#Bolivian
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Argentina
Country
Russia
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy