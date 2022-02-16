ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

81-year-old Floyd County woman with dementia found safe

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Villa Hubbard The Floyd County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 81-year-old woman.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mrs. Hubbard has been found safe and is home with family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Floyd County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old woman.

Villa Hubbard hasn’t been seen or heard from since 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Armuchee area. Hubbard’s family says she has dementia and has disappeared before.

Hubbard, 81, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has partially gray hair with brown eyes. Police did not have a description of her last known clothing.

Police say Hubbard drives a red 2006 Honda Odyssey van with Georgia tag ANW1506.

The van has a blue “A” on the rear window for Armuchee High School and a “Siesta Keys” as a decorative front tag.

Floyd County police urges anyone who sees Hubbard to call 911 or investigators.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

