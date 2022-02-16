ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Awareness Week

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's severe weather awareness week. Now is the time to...

www.knoe.com

Fox News

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
alabamawx.com

Much Colder Air For The Weekend; Severe Storms Possible Next Thursday

SPRING-LIKE DAY: Temperatures across Alabama this afternoon are generally in the 66-72 degree range, well above the average high of 58 for February 11. The sky will remain mostly fair tonight with a low in the 40s for most places. COLD CHANGE: Clouds will move into Alabama tomorrow as a...
ALABAMA STATE
KFOR

Here’s the latest on our possible storm system later next week.

Good morning! Still watching possible storm system for later next week. It’s a long way down the road but still showing up on the data this morning. Here’s a preliminary look at possible total precipitation with the storm system next Wednesday & Thursday. This will start as showers and t’storms and then possibly change over to wintry weather before ending depending on the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Warm start to the week ahead of midweek storm system

Temperatures should be really pleasant for today as our winds remain fairly light out of the west with highs in the low to middle 50s. By Tuesday we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. That’s all thanks to the return of a southerly breeze, which could gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

More than 20 million at risk for severe weather on Thursday

A springlike setup is in place across parts of the nation's midsection with unseasonably warm and moist air clashing with incoming colder air, AccuWeather forecasters say. This battle between warm and frigid air will produce a volatile round of severe weather that could result in a significant tornado threat through Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Strong to severe storms in store Thursday evening

(WOWK) — Wednesday the winds in the region have once again jumped up above 30 mph with even a few 40 mph gusts. There have been numerous brush fires reported as shown by the red hotspots on the map below as sensed by satellites. There are wind advisories out for the counties outlined below. Be […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Pack Tornado, Damaging Wind Threats in the South Thursday

Severe storms and heavy rain will hit the South through Thursday night. Damaging winds and a tornado threat will accompany stronger storms. High winds from this storm system might extend up the Eastern Seaboard. Severe thunderstorms packing threats of damaging winds and tornadoes are expected in portions of the South...
ENVIRONMENT
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Severe Weather Threat on Thursday

Believe it or not, what we call "winter" in Louisiana is about over. Now, sure there will be a couple of more days where the temperatures will be chilly and made to feel even colder by a gusty breeze but for the most part, we are done with the threat of frozen plants, pipes, pets, and anything else that can freeze.
LAFAYETTE, LA
El Paso News

Pre-Dawn Gusts with Cold Front; 70s Next Week; Rain Mixes to Snow Thursday Night — Your 9-Day Forecast

If felt like a Spring day today with highs near 70, but just to remind us that we are still in winter, we have a cold front on the way tonight. Westsiders, you’ll feel it first, right before dawn with abrupt gusts. The system is dry, so expect partly cloudy skies with gusts near 40 mph. Penny Duncklee sent this picture of a palm tree blowing in the wind, which will sum up Saturday. As for our snow chance next week, the main low-pressure system is speeding up, so I’ve moved the chance for light snow up 12 hours to Thursday night. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Rain, thunderstorms to track across the Southeast...a look at the timing

A spring-like storm system will race across the South over the next couple days. Warm and increasing muggy air ahead of the front will provide fuel to produce some strong thunderstorms. The top image shows where the threat of severe weather is greatest(enhanced risk). Severe storms are expected in the...
ENVIRONMENT
wccbcharlotte.com

Strong Wind, Heavy Rain Possible Late Thursday

A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather into the Carolinas late Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 1 (out of 5) severe threat for our region. Time is on our side as this line will likely lose steam and fall apart as it crosses over the Appalachians and into the WCCB viewing area overnight. However, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. The primary threats will be damaging wind and localized flooding.
ENVIRONMENT

