China

Political divisions in Tibet as China maintains strict control

Daily Gate City
 2 days ago

Ahead of the Beijing summer Olympics 14 years ago, Tibet was in revolt....

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US, China lock horns over Ukraine at UN

The US envoy to the United Nations called on Beijing Thursday to encourage Russia "to do the right thing" in the Ukraine crisis -- drawing a sharp response from her Chinese counterpart who accused Washington of fanning tensions. "We would hope that the Chinese would play a role in encouraging the Russians to do the right thing," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield in an interview on CNN. Fears are high in Western capitals that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine after building up some 100,000 troops around its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia is rejecting those claims, but demanding sweeping security guarantees from NATO and the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Register Citizen

US asks UN to meet on North Korea missile that can reach US

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States called for the U.N. Security Council to meet Thursday on North Korea’s most recent test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching Guam, its most significant launch in years that could target American territory. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Sunday’s...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

China, Russia 'Coordinated Positions' on Ukraine, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between both countries' foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry. Ukraine says Russia has positioned 115,000 troops near its borders, stoking fears of a looming attack. Moscow denies...
POLITICS
Reuters

Warning time for a Russian attack is going down - NATO

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - NATO's secretary general warned on Thursday of a "dangerous moment" for Europe as Russia builds up troops near Ukraine and holds joint military drills in Belarus, but reiterated an offer of talks with Moscow. Jens Stoltenberg, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he...
POLITICS

