Mental Health

Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination Rife in U.K. Screen Industry, According to Film and TV Charity Report

By K.J. Yossman
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 50% of respondents to the survey set by the Film and TV Charity reported they had experienced “bullying, sexual or racial harassment or discrimination, or other harassment or discrimination in the past year alone.”. More from Variety. 'No Formal Accountability' for Racism in U.K. Film and TV...

