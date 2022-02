LGBTQ+ representation on broadcast television reached an all-time high during the 2021-2022 season, according to GLAAD’s annual Where We Are on TV report. According to the media advocacy organization, 11.9% of series regular characters this programming season are LGBTQ+, an increase of 2.8% from last year and a record-high in television history. This year’s study found that of the 775 series regular characters who have appeared or will appear on scripted programming between May 2021 and June 2022, 92 characters are LGBTQ+. GLAAD counted an additional 49 LGBTQ+ recurring characters, making a total of 141 LGBTQ+ characters on broadcast.

