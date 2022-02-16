ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

 2 days ago

KATY, Texas (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms within the residence.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

“We’re blessed that both of them are in stable condition,” Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

“Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we’re seeing,” Toquica said.

Of the suspect, Toquica said, “We’re being advised that he is a paranoid schizophrenic at this time. That hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed. Of course, all of this information is preliminary, but that is what we’ve bee advised as of this point.”

The unidentified suspect was about 43-years-old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said, but it was not clear what led to police being called to the home on Tuesday.

The shooting is still under investigation, he said.

