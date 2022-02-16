ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Phil Vickery on making do when money was tight, the secret of canned food and annoying other chefs

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUYi9_0eFsz2so00

You wouldn’t think a top chef would dare serve a Michelin inspector instant custard power – but that’s exactly what Phil Vickery did.

“I did a steamed sponge pudding, and I served it with Bird’s Custard – and I got a [Michelin] star for that meal. OK, I adapted it – I put a few vanilla seeds in it and bits and pieces – but essentially, it was a thickened starch-based custard – and he loved it!” says Vickery, 60.

Not only that, but in the same meal in 1999, he served something out of the freezer, too. “I had a frozen baby cockerel, because I couldn’t afford to throw them away – I froze and defrosted them – and the head of Michelin had that cockerel as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoUth_0eFsz2so00

The chef, who’s been a mainstay on ITV’s This Morning for 23 years, first started using canned and frozen ingredients in the early Nineties when he took over as head chef of a hotel in financial difficulty. “That hotel owed a huge amount of money to the bank, all the staff had gone, it was the recession and the bank were going to shut the doors in six months, so I just couldn’t afford to buy expensive ingredients,” he says. So, he delved into the store cupboard and used what was there instead. “I never cooked halibut, I couldn’t afford it, I never cooked turbot.”

Even when a famous chef came to lunch with a renowned food critic, Vickery served them soup made from water, stock cubes, tinned butterbeans, onions and garlic, with a sprinkle of thyme and olive oil on top.

“That food critic said, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s the nicest butterbean soup I’ve ever had – can I have another bowl?’ So I thought, ‘Hang on a minute, if it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for my customers’.”

What was originally conceived out of financial necessity made him “view things in a different way”, and he’s been cooking this way for years at home. His new book, The Canny Cook, celebrates all things canned and frozen, and the cheap, sustainable, easy meals you can make from them.

On This Morning, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary and co. give rave reviews of Vickery’s dishes using store cupboard ingredients (“They don’t fake that!” he says). You might have seen him rustle up rhubarb crumble with strawberry jam and instant custard, or corned beef hash, on the show – “As long as you explain it, it’s fine,” he says, but he’s been criticised by fellow chefs for ‘deskilling’ the industry.

“I don’t give a toss,” he says. “I’ve been called some awful things on Twitter… Some people say to me, ‘You’re the s***test chef on This Morning. I just laugh at it.”

Purists may well sneer but, even today, he believes high-end restaurants use far more canned produce than diners realise. “Chefs are quite dishonest as well, [if you asked] ‘What are you storing this stuff for?’ They’d never tell you,” he says.

Early stages of the pandemic saw the public panicking to refill their cupboards with tinned ingredients – and even now we’re over the worst of it, “People are squeezed, budgets are squeezed, and it’s just a perfect way of utilising what’s around”, Vickery says. “And you can make very good dishes – simple stuff, without having to spend too much money. [So] don’t turn your nose up at some things you can buy canned or frozen.”

While some preserved ingredients can simply be thrown into whatever you’re cooking to save time and money (he recommends swapping half the meat in a lasagne for a tin of lentils), others need a bit more love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrqYf_0eFsz2so00

“I hated frozen cauliflower,” he admits, “but I bought some in Iceland, a bag, a kilo, I roasted it in the oven – to get rid of the moisture – and I put salsa verde and chopped anchovies on it out of a can, and it was amazing! And that was a pound.”

He continues: “I bought 360 grams of individually frozen yellowfin tuna steaks (£2.99) from Aldi, wanting to hate them. Oh my goodness, I made ceviche, I made a poke – it was fabulous.”

There are a few things he doesn’t recommend buying frozen – scallops or monkfish, for example, but cod, haddock, salmon and tuna all freeze perfectly well, he says. His recipes include canned crab meat and lobster, and although “you can definitely taste the difference – it doesn’t taste as good as fresh lobster – it gets pretty close to it for a fraction of the price”.

Waitrose, he says, does canned squid in black squid ink sauce (£1.10) – “That can will flavour two portions of rice, and that black ink sauce, honestly it’s fabulous,” he says. “And squid can be as tough as old boots, but in a can? Fantastic. So the canning process can actually soften things, like pears and tinned peaches, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqAw9_0eFsz2so00

While we all probably have tins of beans, tomatoes and sweetcorn languishing in our cupboards, Vickery suggests trying canned potatoes, asparagus, pumpkin and peppers, and even canned or vacuum-packed hotdogs.

Children of the Seventies and Eighties might want to recreate school dinners with Vickery’s Spam fritters recipe, inspired by his childhood. “As a kid growing up, my mother refused to cook on a Sunday evening, because she cooked all week, and Spam was a treat.” And you probably wouldn’t expect to see a recipe for fish fingers and waffles (exactly as it sounds) from a Michelin-starred chef.

Still, Vickery’s everyman charm is what This Morning fans love, and he’s no stranger to cooking disasters on live telly. “I drop stuff, burn myself, the oven’s not on, I’ve tipped stuff or forgotten to put stuff in, but people love it – tea towels catching fire is quite normal,” he laughs.

Vickery turned 60 last year, and while he does consider what he eats, he definitely isn’t about to give up his favourite chilli-flavoured Doritos, and enjoys a pint of beer every single night, saying: “Life’s too short – you’ve got to have some sort of enjoyment!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFGUU_0eFsz2so00

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Phil Vickery’s sweet potato, cauliflower and peanut curry

With the right ingredients in your store cupboard and freezer, you don’t need fresh produce for this easy curry recipe – and there’s no need to even defrost anything. “The depth of flavour comes from using a stock cube and peanut butter as the base,” explains Phil Vickery.
RECIPES
newschain

Phil Vickery’s Spam fritters with spring onion mash recipe

“I had to include my version of this iconic school food staple,” says Phil Vickery. “I vividly remember seeing the large aluminium trays stacked full of Spam fritters in the canteen. Every shop in my town served them in some way, shape or form. “They’re real Marmite things:...
RECIPES
The Independent

Phil Vickery: ‘I served instant custard powder and got a Michelin star’

You wouldn’t think a top chef would dare serve a Michelin inspector instant custard powder – but that’s exactly what Phil Vickery did.“I did a steamed sponge pudding, and I served it with Bird’s Custard – and I got a [Michelin] star for that meal. OK, I adapted it – I put a few vanilla seeds in it and bits and pieces – but essentially, it was a thickened starch-based custard – and he loved it!” says Vickery, 60.Not only that, but in the same meal in 1999, he served something out of the freezer, too. “I had a frozen...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Holly Willoughby
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Food#Good Food#Food Critic#Head Chef#Photography#Food Drink#Michelin#Itv#Hang
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Restaurant server reveals the ‘annoying’ thing customers do

A server is sharing the one thing that customers do at a restaurant that annoys every server and bartender.In a viral TikTok video, user @ââromansparkles pretends to take customers’ orders. He asks what they’d like to drink, and a customer asks for a soda and a cup of water. “If I bring you the Coke and the water, you’re drinking the entire water though right?” In the scenario, the server makes it clear that he’ll be very annoyed if the cups of water are still full by the time he returns to the table.He drops the four drinks off at...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Unveils New Burger That Wendy's Might Take Issue With

Wendy's has a monopoly on square hamburgers in the U.S., but that's a little different in Japan. Last week, McDonald's Japan unveiled the "I Feel Like I Went to New York Burgers," which feature square buns for burgers and chicken sandwiches. Each sandwich is even packed in wrappers with Pop Art-inspired illustrations.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

KFC Just Dropped 2 New Bundle Meals, But There's A Catch

When you're in the mood for some down-home, Southern comfort food but don't have time to drive to Grandma's for her own cookin', one option is to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken. The international fast food chain, which was started in the 1950s by the famous Colonel Sanders himself, now has more than 25,000 locations around the world, and a massive fanbase to match. The chain's claim to fame is its crunchy fried chicken, of course — which is still made with its OG secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. But also boasts finger-licking sides, including crispy fries, fluffy mashed potatoes drowning in gravy, creamy coleslaw, and flaky biscuits.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I Tried Giada’s Secret-Ingredient Alfredo Sauce (and Honestly, I Can’t Stop Eating It)

When I think of Giada, I immediately think of her enthusiastic pronunciation of Italian recipes. I can just hear her singing the praises of how good her fettuccine Alfredo is. But when I first looked at her recipe, I wasn’t so sure. I balked at how much heavy cream (2 1/2 cups) and butter (12 tablespoons) was used. Sure, the recipe is meant to serve a crowd, but I wondered if that much dairy was really necessary.
RECIPES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy