Phil Vickery’s sweet potato, cauliflower and peanut curry

With the right ingredients in your store cupboard and freezer, you don’t need fresh produce for this easy curry recipe – and there’s no need to even defrost anything.

“The depth of flavour comes from using a stock cube and peanut butter as the base,” explains Phil Vickery.

Sweet potato, cauliflower and peanut curry recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

4tbsp any oil250g frozen chopped onions1tbsp dried garlic granules½tsp dried chilli flakes2tbps frozen chopped ginger400g can coconut milk2 heaped tbsp peanut butter10g vegetable stock cube, crumbled500g frozen cubed sweet potato500g frozen cauliflower florets1–2tbps cornflour300g (about 6 × 50g balls) frozen spinach1–2tsp sugarSalt and freshly ground black pepper2 × 250g packets microwaveable basmati rice, warmed, to serve

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat and then add the onions, garlic granules, chilli flakes and ginger. Cook for six to eight minutes to drive off the moisture and colour a little.

2. Add the coconut milk, half-fill the can with water, then add to the pan along with the peanut butter and stock cube and whisk. Bring to a simmer, then cook for five minutes.

3. Add the frozen sweet potato and cauliflower and bring back to a simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Mix the cornflour well with two tablespoons of cold water and then add to the simmering curry: it will thicken pretty much straight away.

5. Check the seasoning and adjust if needed, then drop in the frozen spinach pucks. Cover and simmer for five minutes, then stir in the sugar, turn off the heat and leave for 15 minutes.

6. Stir well and serve with the basmati rice.

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.

