Phil Vickery’s Spam fritters with spring onion mash recipe

 2 days ago
“I had to include my version of this iconic school food staple,” says Phil Vickery. “I vividly remember seeing the large aluminium trays stacked full of Spam fritters in the canteen. Every shop in my town served them in some way, shape or form.

“They’re real Marmite things: you either love them or hate them. I hope this recipe brings back a few memories.”

Spam fritters and spring onion mash recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

500g frozen mashed potatoes200ml milk50g salted butter4 spring onions, finely choppedVegetable oil, for deep-frying340g can Spam, chilled300ml sparkling water200g self-raising flour2–3 tablespoons cornflour

Method:

1. Reheat the mash in a microwave-safe bowl according to the packet instructions and mix well.

2. Add the milk and butter, and then microwave for a few seconds to melt the butter. Mix well and taste for seasoning. Stir in the spring onions and set aside.

3. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan or wok to 180°C. Cut the Spam into four equal slices.

4. Place the flour in a bowl, add the sparkling water to the flour and then mix into a soft batter. Dust each slice of Spam with a little cornflour, then dip into the batter.

5. Carefully slide into the hot oil and cook for four to five minutes until browned and crispy.

6. Drain well on kitchen paper. Serve with the spring onion mash.

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.

