From the moment that GENERAL HOSPITAL‘s Esme Prince arrived in Port Charles, Spencer’s girlfriend has been all kinds of shady. She set Ava’s car on fire, somehow had the late Kiki’s hospital ID badge, was oddly fascinated by psycho Ryan during her time interning at Spring Ridge, and, most recently, drugged Trina. Avery Kristen Pohl made her debut as the pampered orphan back in August 2021, and we still don’t know much about the character’s background — other than she was adopted and she doesn’t get along with her parents.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO