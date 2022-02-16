ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote for Indy’s Best high school cheer squad

By Izzy Karpinski
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FOX59 viewers who will vote in Indy’s Best high school cheer squad!. Each round...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Clackamas Review

Gladstone High School cheer team wins state championship

Team lauded by judges for excellence in tumbling, structures and choreography Gladstone's cheerleading team won the state 4A championship on Feb. 12. Their excellence in tumbling, structures and choreography beat out second-place finisher Sweet Home and third-place Ontario. Gladstone also was a winner of the 2022 Leslie Maley Choreography award. In addition, team captain Grace Christiansen was chosen as the OCCA academic scholarship winner. "This year has been the furthest from normal. But day after day, week after week, these kids showed up," said coach Shelby Crystal. "They never lost sight of that tiny light at the end of the tunnel. They held each other accountable and encouraged each other every step of the way. Words cannot express how proud we are as their coaches." "We learned a lot this year, and I am excited to use what we learned and take it into next season," said team captain Aubrey Holowati, a junior. "I'm hopeful for the future of our program. We just keep getting better and better; everyone on our team works so hard." The team will compete next at USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 25 and 26. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Fox 59

Nominate Indy’s Best bowling alley

Our mission to find Indy’s Best is still going strong, and for our next theme, you’re going to need some bowling shoes!. We’re looking for Indy’s Best bowling alley. Where is your favorite place to hit the lanes as either a competitive bowler or just someone bowling for fun with friends and family?
HOBBIES
WANE 15

Fairfield girls basketball gearing up for 2A semi-state showdown

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Fairfield girls basketball program will play for a 2A semi-state title in LaPorte on Saturday as the 2A no. 4 Falcons (24-3) face 2A no. 11 Frankton (22-5) at 1 p.m. Fairfield is coming off a 40-22 victory over 14th-ranked Andrean at regionals last Friday, earning the second regional title […]
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

Homestead grad Graber transferring from Central Michigan to PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Sydney Graber is heading back to the Summit City as the Graber announced she is transferring from Central Michigan to Purdue Fort Wayne to play basketball for the Mastodons. Graber was an Indiana All-Star as a senior after graduating from Homestead in 2020. She tallied 1,154 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Kait 8

GR8 Job: Local school squad has something to cheer about

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - When the Brookland Bearcats hit the football field or the basketball court, they have a winning team cheering them on. The Brookland High School Cheer Team competed this past weekend at the 2022 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship held in Orlando, Florida. They finished in...
BROOKLAND, AR
The Elkhart Truth

Four local wrestlers move on at state

Local wrestlers Brayden Jellison (Elkhart), Landon Buchanan (Jimtown), Kaden Lone (NorthWood) and Juan Grange (Penn) picked up first round wins in the morning session Friday at the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In his first appearance at the state finals, Jellison improved to 34-8 at 285 pounds after...
ELKHART, IN
WANE 15

Norwell coach Mike McBride joins WANE-TV live to preview GOTW

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell boys basketball head coach Mike McBride was live on WANE-TV during the 6 p.m. news on Friday to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the NE8 champs host Jay County, the ACAC champs, at The Castle down in Ossian. Tune into the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. […]
OSSIAN, IN

