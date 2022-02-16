Vote for Indy’s Best high school cheer squad

Team lauded by judges for excellence in tumbling, structures and choreography Gladstone's cheerleading team won the state 4A championship on Feb. 12. Their excellence in tumbling, structures and choreography beat out second-place finisher Sweet Home and third-place Ontario. Gladstone also was a winner of the 2022 Leslie Maley Choreography award. In addition, team captain Grace Christiansen was chosen as the OCCA academic scholarship winner. "This year has been the furthest from normal. But day after day, week after week, these kids showed up," said coach Shelby Crystal. "They never lost sight of that tiny light at the end of the tunnel. They held each other accountable and encouraged each other every step of the way. Words cannot express how proud we are as their coaches." "We learned a lot this year, and I am excited to use what we learned and take it into next season," said team captain Aubrey Holowati, a junior. "I'm hopeful for the future of our program. We just keep getting better and better; everyone on our team works so hard." The team will compete next at USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 25 and 26. {loadposition sub-article-01}

