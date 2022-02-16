ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPwNH_0eFsyNEB00

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said at the Singapore Airshow.

The value of the potential deal was not disclosed.

The state-owned airline had been considering the Airbus freighter and the competing 777X cargo jet developed by Boeing (BA.N).

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas said the Airbus jets would play a key role in the airline's cargo strategy.

He has previously said that the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody passenger jets would become the backbone of its fleet.

Earlier on Wednesday Airbus said that Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) had finalised a deal to order seven A350 freighters. read more

Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

747 Shootdown: The Story Of Korean Air Lines Flight 007

On a balmy summers night at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 31, 1983, passengers had begun to board their flight to Gimpo International Airport (GMP) in Seoul, South Korea. When the plane, a Boeing 747-230B with the registration HL7442, took off at 23:50 EDT, it would never arrive at its final destination.
The Independent

Planes visibly shaken by 100mph winds as they struggle to land at Heathrow airport

Video filmed at Heathrow airport shows planes visibly shaken by high-speed winds as they attempt to land.In one clip shared on social media, a British Airways aircraft approaches the runway but is forced to perform a “go-around” – increasing altitude in order to make a second landing attempt – after being battered by winds that see it sway dramatically from side to side.“New pants please!” reads the video caption on Twitter, accompanying footage taken by Big Jet TV’s live stream from the airport.“Oh no, he didn’t like that!” the person filming can be heard saying on the video.“How close did...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Singapore Airlines#Aircraft#European#The Airbus A350
simpleflying.com

17 Years Since Its Reveal: Who Flies The Boeing 777-200LR Today?

Today marks 17 years since US aircraft manufacturing powerhouse Boeing rolled out its first 777-200LR. This long-range model went on to set an impressive world record before entering service with Pakistan International Airlines. Several other carriers have also since operated this design, but who flies the 777-200LR today?. A brief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
Robb Report

This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said it’s developing a combination aircraft and winged rocket that will eventually be used for space tourism. The aircraft will also be used as a supersonic business jet that can link any two points on Earth, reports Space.com. The company said that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour. A CGI presentation on Space Transportation’s website shows passengers boarding a plane that is attached to a glider wing with two rocket boosters. The airplane then detaches from the wing after takeoff and flies through suborbital space. The wing and boosters then...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
TravelNoire

Snakes On A Plane? AirAsia Jet Forced To Divert After Snake Found In The Overhead Lights

An AirAsia passenger plane had to make a prompt diversion and make an unplanned landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights aboard the flight. On Thursday 10 February, the Malaysian airline was en route from the Malaysian cities of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau when passengers on board the jet plane noticed a snake on board the aircraft. A viral TikTok video showed the snake slithering through the flights’ overhead lights.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Snakes On A Plane 2: AirAsia Passengers Get A Shock

AirAsia is infamous for democratizing travel in the east, offering super low fares from its Malaysian home, as well as via its subsidiaries in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Having grown to become more than just an airline, and keen to establish itself as a ‘lifestyle brand’ the AirAsia Group recently rebranded to Capital A.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy